Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ratcliffe needs time to revive Utd Becks

Ratcliffe needs time to revive Utd: Becks

Updated on: 18 October,2024 07:07 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

British billionaire Ratcliffe’s INEOS took charge of the club’s football operations earlier this year but United have had an underwhelming start to the new campaign as they look to build on last year’s FA Cup success

David Beckham. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
David Beckham is hopeful that minority owner Jim Ratcliffe will turn Manchester United’s fortunes around, but says it will take time to return to the “good old days.” 


British billionaire Ratcliffe’s INEOS took charge of the club’s football operations earlier this year but United have had an underwhelming start to the new campaign as they look to build on last year’s FA Cup success.


Beckham said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast that the club had needed change and a “fresh perspective”. “I really like Jim. He really cares about what he wants to do and what he wants to create. So, hopefully, things will change, but these things take time. I think we have been quite patient,” he said. 


