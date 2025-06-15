PSG boss Luis Enrique bristles with confidence ahead of team’s opening match against Atletico Madrid at Club World Cup; expresses belief over winning fifth trophy of season

PSG players celebrate a goal during the French Cup final vs Reims on May 25. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘Ready to take on anyone,’ Luis Enrique x 00:00

Fresh from being crowned the kings of Europe less than a fortnight ago, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique is relishing the prospect of adding another trophy to the team’s burgeoning cabinet.

“I think it is an incredible competition. Our aim is to try to win a fifth trophy of the season. To have been crowned European champions for the first time in the club’s history is incredible for Paris Saint-Germain. Now it’s time to win the Club World Cup.” said the Spanish coach, whose team thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final on June 1 after winning all their domestic competitions as well (Ligue 1, French Cup and French Supercup).

Luis Enrique

Placed in Group B

In the 32-team competition, PSG are placed in Group B and will open their campaign against Spain’s Atletico Madrid on Sunday, June 15. Brazilian club Botafogo and USA’s Seattle Sounders make up the rest of the group.

Enrique oozed with confidence ahead of their opening encounter. “We [PSG and Atletico Madrid] know each other very well because we played each other in the Champions League this season. It’s going to be a tough game, but we’re ready to take on any club,” said the 55-year-old.

Tired legs, a worry

The Parisians are expected to qualify for the knockout phase without too many issues. However, after a hectic season, tired legs could be their biggest enemy. They could end up playing seven matches if they make it to the final in on July 13 — just a month before their first game of next season in the UEFA Supercup against Tottenham Hotspur.

The strain of such a long campaign is telling, with Ousmane Dembele — their top scorer (33 goals) — struggling with an injury picked up playing for France. However, with the likes of Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola, Kang-In Lee and Goncalo Ramos in attack, PSG are spoiled for options.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever