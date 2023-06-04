Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC installs dewatering pumps at 50 spots in city
Mumbai: Man dies after being crushed by BEST bus in Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: Two held for brutal murder of 27-year-old woman in Naigaon
Mumbai: BMC is failing PPP model in city hospital
Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Real Madrid confirms Karim Benzemas departure from club after 14 year stint

Real Madrid confirms Karim Benzema's departure from club after 14-year stint

Updated on: 04 June,2023 04:40 PM IST  |  Madrid
AP |

Top

Karim Benzema will not have his contract renewed with Real Madrid next season, the club said Sunday

Real Madrid confirms Karim Benzema's departure from club after 14-year stint

Karim Benzema (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Real Madrid confirms Karim Benzema's departure from club after 14-year stint
x
00:00

Karim Benzema will not have his contract renewed with Real Madrid next season, the club said Sunday.


Real Madrid said it reached an agreement with the French striker to “put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable” stint with the club.


The announcement comes amid reports that Benzema will play in Saudi Arabia.


Benzema had been with Madrid since 2009, playing 14 seasons with the club. He helped Madrid win 25 titles, a record for any player with the Spanish powerhouse.

Among his titles were five Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups and four Spanish leagues.

Also Read: La Liga: Forward Marco Asensio confirms his departure from Real Madrid

Karim Benzema real madrid football sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK