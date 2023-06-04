Real Madrid confirms Karim Benzema's departure from club after 14-year stint

Karim Benzema will not have his contract renewed with Real Madrid next season, the club said Sunday

Karim Benzema (Pic: AFP)

Real Madrid said it reached an agreement with the French striker to “put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable” stint with the club.

The announcement comes amid reports that Benzema will play in Saudi Arabia.

Benzema had been with Madrid since 2009, playing 14 seasons with the club. He helped Madrid win 25 titles, a record for any player with the Spanish powerhouse.

Among his titles were five Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups and four Spanish leagues.

