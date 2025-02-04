Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Real Madrids Rudiger sidelined with injury

Real Madrid's Rudiger sidelined with injury

Updated on: 04 February,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI

Madrid said Sunday that Rudiger has “an injury to the biceps femoris” in his right leg.

Real Madrid’s Rudiger sidelined with injury

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid’s Rudiger sidelined with injury
Real Madrid central defender Antonio Rudiger has been diagnosed with a leg muscle injury sustained in a Spanish league game on Saturday.


Madrid said Sunday that Rudiger has “an injury to the biceps femoris” in his right leg.


The 31-year-old German player had to be substituted in the 15th minute of Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Espanyol.


Madrid did not give a timetable for Rudiger’s return. Spanish media said he is expected to be out for two to three weeks.

Madrid play at Leganes in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, host Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday and visit Manchester City for the Champions League playoffs on February 11.

