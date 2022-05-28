Breaking News
How loan money from India reaches China
Cyber cheats now targeting power users
‘It’s the callers in Nepal who abuse, threaten’
Cruise ship drugs case: The line that got Aryan Khan off the hook
Will continue our strike till decision is taken: Nurses
Countries should take right measures to contain Monkeypox: WHO
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 dead as minibus falls into Tawi river; 27 injured after bus overturns in Udhampur
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
Tesla won't manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Real’s Courtois ready to take, save penalties

Real’s Courtois ready to take, save penalties

Updated on: 28 May,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  France
AFP |

Top

Courtois has an impressive record saving penalties this season, having stopped three of his five faced, including one from PSG’s Lionel Messi in the round of 16. He also helped Madrid’s penalty shoot-out victory in 2020

Real’s Courtois ready to take, save penalties

Thibaut Courtois. Pic/AFP


Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said he won;t be afraid to take a penalty if their UCL final against Liverpool goes the distance tonight. 

Courtois has an impressive record saving penalties this season, having stopped three of his five faced, including one from PSG’s Lionel Messi in the round of 16. He also helped Madrid’s penalty shoot-out victory in 2020. 




“In pre-season with Chelsea [v PSG] I scored one. [Antonio] Conte put me there as he knew I could shoot well. I don’t fear it. It’s a moment to shine. We won one [shoot-out] against Atletico Madrid in the Super Cup a few years ago when I saved a penalty. This season I have saved three. You study ahead because,” said the Belgian.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

real madrid liverpool uefa champions league football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK