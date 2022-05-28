Real’s Courtois ready to take, save penalties

Courtois has an impressive record saving penalties this season, having stopped three of his five faced, including one from PSG’s Lionel Messi in the round of 16. He also helped Madrid’s penalty shoot-out victory in 2020

Thibaut Courtois. Pic/AFP

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said he won;t be afraid to take a penalty if their UCL final against Liverpool goes the distance tonight.

Courtois has an impressive record saving penalties this season, having stopped three of his five faced, including one from PSG’s Lionel Messi in the round of 16. He also helped Madrid’s penalty shoot-out victory in 2020.

“In pre-season with Chelsea [v PSG] I scored one. [Antonio] Conte put me there as he knew I could shoot well. I don’t fear it. It’s a moment to shine. We won one [shoot-out] against Atletico Madrid in the Super Cup a few years ago when I saved a penalty. This season I have saved three. You study ahead because,” said the Belgian.

