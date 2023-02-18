Breaking News
Ref flaw in tough draw!

Updated on: 18 February,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Man Utd and Barcelona managers furious with referee Maurizio Marian after thrilling 2-2 result; Ten hag upset as tackle on Rashford goes unnoticed while Xavi points out to a missed penalty call

Barcelona and Manchester United shared a gripping 2-2 draw at Camp Nou on Thursday as the two European heavyweights traded blows in an intense Europa League play-off first leg. Marcos Alonso sent Barcelona in front with a header but the superb Marcus Rashford drilled home to level for the visitors and helped force a Jules Kounde own goal which gave United the lead.


Raphinha’s cross flew in to pull Barcelona level and they might won the game, hitting the post late on, while the hosts also wanted a penalty after Fred appeared to handle in the box. Xavi Hernandez and Erik ten Hag’s sides are two of the most in-form teams in Europe and delivered a remarkable spectacle. Having twice clashed in Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011, this Europa League duel offered an enthralling test of each team’s recent improvements.



“[We should have been] more clinical finishing chances,” Ten Hag told reporters. “The disappointment is we didn’t score them, we should have scored a minimum of four goals.” The coach also complained about a foul by Kounde on Rashford which went unpunished on the edge of Barcelona’s box. “We can discuss if it was in the box or outside the box but it’s definitely a red card,” added Ten Hag. “I asked the referee why. He said it was outside the box and not a foul. The linesman and referee were in a very good position and we have the VAR. I think it was a really bad decision.”

Barcelona coach Xavi argued his side should have been given a penalty for Fred’s handball. “It’s a stolen penalty,” said Xavi. “I don’t know why they don’t whistle for penalties for handball now. It seems incredible to me. Incredible.”

United stocks rise amid reported Saudi bid

Shares of Premier League club Manchester United rose sharply ahead of the deadline for takeover bids and reported interest from Saudi Arabia.

The stock closed at $26.84 (Rs 2,223) on Thursday, up almost 10 per cent,  with potential buyers expected to submit initial offers on Friday to merchant bank Raine Group, which is handling the sale for United’s current owners.

With a bid also expected to come from Qatar, reports of a move from Saudi Arabia could heighten the possibility of the sale price reaching an estimated $6 billion (Rs 50 crore).

