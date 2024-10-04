David scored a hat trick last weekend and shot confidently past goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who was replacing the injured Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid’s star forward Kylian Mbappe is stunned after losing in the UEFA Champions League to Lille in France on Wednesday night. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Reigning champions Real Madrid’s 36-match unbeaten run ends with 0-1 defeat to unheralded French side Lille x 00:00

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench, but couldn’t prevent defending champion Real Madrid from losing 1-0 at unheralded Lille in the revamped Champions League.

With Mbappe a substitute after a minor hamstring injury, the opening goal came from Canada striker Jonathan David‘s penalty deep into first-half stoppage time. A video review ruled that midfielder Eduardo Camavinga handled the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

David scored a hat trick last weekend and shot confidently past goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who was replacing the injured Thibaut Courtois. Mbappe came on in the 57th minute. It was Madrid’s first loss in the competition since a 0-4 hammering by Manchester City in the 2023 semi-final return leg.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti was disappointed. “We made a lot of errors. In the first half, we had a lot of issues in the transitions. We weren’t aggressive enough. We weren’t able to create chances. We were slow, lacked ideas. We have forwards that need to play vertically, and, if we can’t, it’s difficult. It was the same the last time we lost,” he said.

Madrid hadn’t lost in 36 official matches, since a 2-4 defeat in extra time to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey in January. Real’s next game in three weeks will be at home to Dortmund in a repeat of last season’s final.

15

Record number of times Real Madrid have won the UCL title

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever