Revitalised Barca look to bury Dortmund

Updated on: 15 April,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  Berlin
AFP |

Top

A semi-final placing would represent the high-water mark so far for the Catalan giants in the post-Lionel Messi era

Lamine Yamal

Failing a collapse at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, Hansi Flick has Barcelona on track for the Champions League semi-finals and a return to the European elite after a rocky decade. 


A semi-final placing would represent the high-water mark so far for the Catalan giants in the post-Lionel Messi era.


Things have been looking rosy at Barcelona ever since Hansi Flick took over last summer. They sit four points clear of Real Madrid in the league and have also progressed to the final of the Copa del Rey.


However, some of their best work has come in the Champions League with wonderkid Lamine Yamal, Ballon d’Or contender Raphinha and veteran striker Robert Lewandowski in great form.

Besides Wednesday’s 4-0  demolition of Dortmund, Barcelona’s 4-1 battering of Bayern in the group stages showed how ruthless Flick’s side can be. And they have no intention of letting up.

Following their 1-0 win over Leganes on Saturday, a beaming Flick told reporters: “We’ve come this far, but we want to continue on this path. I’m absolutely enjoying being able to work with this team.”

Meanwhile, Dortmund are under no illusions about the scale of the task at hand, if they are to stage a comeback. 

“We need the greatest miracle in the history of Borussia Dortmund [to get to the semi-finals],” Dortmund’s sporting director Lars Ricken said, following their 2-2 draw against Bayern on the weekend.

