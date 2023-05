The total prize money for the veterans event and open category is Rs 22,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively

Holy Cross Sports Federation will conduct a rink football tournament in the veterans (40-plus) and open category on June 3 and 4 at the Holy Cross football ground in IC colony, Borivli (West).

The total prize money for the veterans event and open category is Rs 22,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.

For details, contact: 9930237876/9833503269.