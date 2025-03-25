Breaking News
Rivaldo, Xavi, Owen and Pepe confirmed for Legends Faceoff

Updated on: 25 March,2025 08:00 AM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Among the others who have also been confirmed for the contest to be played here at the DY Patil Stadium are Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu and Christian Karembeau

Xavi. Pic/AFP

Rivaldo, Xavi Hernandes, Michael Owen and Pepe were among the additional star names confirmed to take part in the Legends Faceoff contest between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, here on April 6.


Among the others who have also been confirmed for the contest to be played here at the DY Patil Stadium are Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu and Christian Karembeau. 


Also Read: ‘That goal killed us’


“I’ve experienced some of the greatest rivalries in football, and now I can’t wait to relive it in front of passionate Indian fans in Mumbai. Get ready for a special night,” Xavi said in a release.

Owen said, “India has some of the most passionate football fans, and I’m looking forward to stepping onto the pitch for Legends Faceoff.”

Pepe shared, “I’ve always loved playing in high-intensity games, and this will be no different.”

