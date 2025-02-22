Ajax, meanwhile, nearly squandered a 2-0 lead, but Kenneth Taylor’s spot-kick in extra time was enough to send Ajax through 3-2 on aggregate

Roma's Argentine forward #21 Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off 2nd leg football match between AS Roma and FC Porto at the Olympic stadium in Rome. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Roma, Ajax through to pre-quarters x 00:00

Paulo Dybala scored twice as Roma beat Porto on Thursday to clinch a place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Samu Aghehowa gave Porto the lead against Roma after a 1-1 draw in Portugal last week, but two quick-fire goals from Dybala turned the tie in favour of the 2023 runners-up. Porto were reduced to 10 men early in the second half, and Niccolo Pisilli struck the crucial third goal for Roma. Devyne Rensch turned one into his own net in added time as Roma progressed 4-3 on aggregate.

Ajax, meanwhile, nearly squandered a 2-0 lead, but Kenneth Taylor’s spot-kick in extra time was enough to send Ajax through 3-2 on aggregate.

