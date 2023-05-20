Roma to play Sevilla in final

Roma reached the Europa League final by holding Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0 draw in Germany on Thursday following the kind of disciplined defensive performance that Mourinho’s teams have become known for. The Italian club went through 1-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg of the semi-final at home

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho will have a chance to claim a sixth European trophy, although to achieve that, his Roma team will have to stop Sevilla from winning a record-extending seventh Europa League title.

Roma reached the Europa League final by holding Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0 draw in Germany on Thursday following the kind of disciplined defensive performance that Mourinho’s teams have become known for. The Italian club went through 1-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg of the semi-final at home.

Roma will face six-time champion Sevilla, which knocked out Juventus with a 2-1 win after extra-time to prevent an all-Italian final.

The final takes place on May 31 in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby hit the crossbar early and Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio was busy at times, but Roma’s defence held firm, despite the team rarely venturing forward and managing just one effort on goal in the entire game.

Mourinho is bidding for back-to-back European titles with Roma after winning the inaugural Europa Conference League last season.

