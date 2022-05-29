Breaking News
Roman: Owning Chelsea was honour of a lifetime

Updated on: 29 May,2022 08:04 AM IST  |  London
AFP

Chelsea were put on the market in early March, days before Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Roman: Owning Chelsea was honour of a lifetime

Roman Abramovich. File pic


Roman Abramovich said on Saturday owning Chelsea had been the “honour of a lifetime” after the Premier League club said the sale to a consortium led by Todd Boehly, the co-owner of baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, was expected to be completed by Monday.

Chelsea were put on the market in early March, days before Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion,” Abramovich said.




