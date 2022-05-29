Roman: Owning Chelsea was honour of a lifetime

Chelsea were put on the market in early March, days before Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Roman Abramovich. File pic

Roman Abramovich said on Saturday owning Chelsea had been the “honour of a lifetime” after the Premier League club said the sale to a consortium led by Todd Boehly, the co-owner of baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, was expected to be completed by Monday.

Chelsea were put on the market in early March, days before Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion,” Abramovich said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever