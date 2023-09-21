An official privy to the development said that Ronaldinho is likely to visit the city between October 15-19, but the final date will be ascertained following the confirmation date of Barca Legends match at Congo.

Ronaldinho

Listen to this article Ronaldinho slated to visit Kolkata during Durga Puja x 00:00

Retired Brazilian legend Ronaldinho is set to visit Kolkata during the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja next month.

An official privy to the development said that Ronaldinho is likely to visit the city between October 15-19, but the final date will be ascertained following the confirmation date of Barca Legends match at Congo.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official, Ronaldinho, who will be visiting Kolkata for the first time, is expected to feature in a short charity match, besides visiting a football clinic and a Durga Puja pandal. He will also inaugurate a statue of Argentine FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

Also read: Asian Games: India face Bangladesh in must-win clash

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever