Breaking News
Mumbai: Heavy vehicles barred from plying on Oshiwara bridge
12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes
Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup
Thane crime: Man, five members of family arrested for torturing his wife to death
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police nab member of fake packers and movers gang
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ronaldinho slated to visit Kolkata during Durga Puja

Ronaldinho slated to visit Kolkata during Durga Puja

Updated on: 21 September,2023 09:20 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

An official privy to the development said that Ronaldinho is likely to visit the city between October 15-19, but the final date will be ascertained following the confirmation date of Barca Legends match at Congo.

Ronaldinho slated to visit Kolkata during Durga Puja

Ronaldinho

Listen to this article
Ronaldinho slated to visit Kolkata during Durga Puja
x
00:00

Retired Brazilian legend Ronaldinho is set to visit Kolkata during the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja next month.


An official privy to the development said that Ronaldinho is likely to visit the city between October 15-19, but the final date will be ascertained following the confirmation date of Barca Legends match at Congo.


According to the official, Ronaldinho, who will be visiting Kolkata for the first time, is expected to feature in a short charity match, besides visiting a football clinic and a Durga Puja pandal. He will also inaugurate a statue of Argentine FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi.


Also read: Asian Games: India face Bangladesh in must-win clash

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you get whiteheads on your skin often?
Ronaldinho durga puja kolkata sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK