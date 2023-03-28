Breaking News
Version of Vande Metro trains could ply as AC locals in Mumbai: Railway minister
Maharashtra: Taking the Samruddhi highway? Be careful, warn motorists
Mumbai: Aapla dawakhana doctors trained to spot anxiety stress
Parts of city to have 15 per cent water cut from March 27 to March 29: BMC
Mumbai: Two new plants to process plastic waste at Mulund
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ronaldos experience is important to us Roberto Martinez

Ronaldo’s experience is important to us: Roberto Martinez

Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Luxembourg
AFP |

Top

“The experience he has for the dressing room is very important. All players have an important role. The younger ones due to their willingness to play and players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rui Patricio and Bernardo Silva bring experience”

Ronaldo’s experience is important to us: Roberto Martinez

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal against Luxembourg on Sunday. Pic/AFP


Cristiano Ronaldo remains a “very important” player for Portugal, coach Roberto Martinez said on Sunday after the veteran striker scored a second successive brace in Euro 2024 qualifying against Luxembourg. 


Roberto MartinezRoberto Martinez



The 38-year-old opened the scoring for the Euro 2016 winners by turning in Nuno Mendes’ header and slotted home another in the 31st minute as Portugal won 6-0. Ronaldo, who also netted twice against Liechtenstein on Thursday, increased his records of most men’s international appearances and goals to 198 and 122 respectively. “Cristiano is a unique player in the world, with the highest number of international caps,” said Martinez, who has restored Ronaldo to the starting line-up after he was dropped during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. 


Also read: Ronaldo in Portugal squad as new boss Martinez takes charge

“The experience he has for the dressing room is very important. All players have an important role. The younger ones due to their willingness to play and players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rui Patricio and Bernardo Silva bring experience.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

cristiano ronaldo portugal football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK