Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ronaldo scores to send Al Nassr into quarter finals

Ronaldo scores to send Al-Nassr into quarter-finals

Updated on: 12 March,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Riyadh
AP , PTI |

After 26 minutes in the return match, the 40-year-old scored his seventh goal of the tournament, converting a penalty after Sadio Mane was fouled in the area

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr beat Iran’s Esteghlal 3-0 to progress to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.


Also Read: Alcaraz powers into last 16; Sabalenka, Gauff, Keys advance


Ronaldo, who has yet to win a trophy for Al-Nassr since signing for the Riyadh club in December 2022, missed the 0-0 draw in the first leg of the round of 16 tie in Tehran last week. After 26 minutes in the return match, the 40-year-old scored his seventh goal of the tournament, converting a penalty after Sadio Mane was fouled in the area.


