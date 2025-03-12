Ronaldo scores to send Al-Nassr into quarter-finals

After 26 minutes in the return match, the 40-year-old scored his seventh goal of the tournament, converting a penalty after Sadio Mane was fouled in the area

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr beat Iran’s Esteghlal 3-0 to progress to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.

Ronaldo, who has yet to win a trophy for Al-Nassr since signing for the Riyadh club in December 2022, missed the 0-0 draw in the first leg of the round of 16 tie in Tehran last week. After 26 minutes in the return match, the 40-year-old scored his seventh goal of the tournament, converting a penalty after Sadio Mane was fouled in the area.

