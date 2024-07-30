RSB AVM under-16 girls beat VCW AVM 3-0

The holders, led by Stuti Kothari, who played well in the centre of midfield, registered their second successive triumph in the group stage as they scripted a comfortable 3-0 victory over VCW AVM (Bandra) in this fairly one-sided Group A fixture at St Francis D’Assisi football ground, in Borivli, on Monday

Smt RSB AVM goalscorers Kavya Aher (left), Radhika Vyas and Norah Bhattacharya (right) in Borivli yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Keeping up their fine run of form, defending champions Smt RSB AVM (Juhu) had little problems in securing their place in the Playoffs of the girls under-16 first division of the MSSA inter-school football tournament.

The holders, led by Stuti Kothari, who played well in the centre of midfield, registered their second successive triumph in the group stage as they scripted a comfortable 3-0 victory over VCW AVM (Bandra) in this fairly one-sided Group A fixture at St Francis D’Assisi football ground, in Borivli, on Monday.

Coming into this match with a win in their opening fixture, AVM Juhu quickly settled into the game as they controlled the proceedings right from the outset—scoring a very early goal and enjoying a 3-0 lead at half-time with goals from the crafty Radhika Vyas, defender Kavya Aher and striker Norah Bhattacharya.

Though the holders could have added more to their tally, they would be satisfied with the manner in which they held their own against the Bandra girls, who barely posed a threat to the reigning champions’ defence.

AVM Juhu, who are now headed for Pune to participate in the Subroto Cup Football Tournament, made a few changes in the second half where they failed to add to their goal tally. They had things under control apart from surviving a few attacking forays from the Bandra opposition.

Meanwhile, the second match of the day saw Rustomjee Cambridge International (Thane) chalking out a solitary goal win over Cathedral and John Connon (Fort). The winner came from captain Niveditha Menon, who struck early in the second half.