Sacked Rodgers could’ve helped Foxes stay in EPL

Brendan Rodgers said on Tuesday he believes he would have kept Leicester in the Premier League had he remained in charge till the end of the season. Rodgers left the club by mutual consent on Sunday, ending a four-year reign at the King Power, with Leicester second bottom of the table.

“I am obviously disappointed to depart so close to the end of the season and had every confidence that we would have delivered the results needed to preserve the club’s Premier League status,” Rodgers said in a statement via the League Managers’ Association.

