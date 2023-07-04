Breaking News
SAFF Championship: Sunil Chhetri key as India face Kuwait

Updated on: 04 July,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI

Defending champions India would look to preserve a proud record and add a ninth title to their shelf when they face a tough Kuwait in the SAFF Championship final here on Tuesday.


India were stretched to a penalty shootout by Lebanon in the semi-finals before winning 4-2, while Kuwait had to wait till extra-time to eke out a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh.


In fact, this will be the second time India will face Kuwait in the tournament. They had played out a 1-1 draw in an acrimonious Group A match last week. India might just appear to have a slight upper hand in front of a hugely partisan home crowd at the Kanteerava Stadium.


However, India, under the talismanic Sunil Chhetri, had shown a streak of determination to rise above obstacles. Chhetri scored in three successive matches in the group stage.

