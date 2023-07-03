Sai Sankhe brace helps Mumbai Knights overcome Young Guns hurdle

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 July,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

In an evenly contested encounter, the Knights finally broke the deadlock when Sai Sankhe showed good opportunism to score the opening goal in the 85th minute

Representative Image

Mumbai Knights FA played scored twice in the final five minutes to record a 2-0 win over Young Guns FC in a Women’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Sunday. In an evenly contested encounter, the Knights finally broke the deadlock when Sai Sankhe showed good opportunism to score the opening goal in the 85th minute. Three minutes later, Sankhe scored again to seal Mumbai Knights’s victory, ensuring them the full three points too.


Also Read: This new league in Mumbai is bringing alive nascent passion for football among sports lovers



Bandra sports news football

