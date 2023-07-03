In an evenly contested encounter, the Knights finally broke the deadlock when Sai Sankhe showed good opportunism to score the opening goal in the 85th minute

Listen to this article Sai Sankhe brace helps Mumbai Knights overcome Young Guns hurdle x 00:00

Mumbai Knights FA played scored twice in the final five minutes to record a 2-0 win over Young Guns FC in a Women’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Sunday. In an evenly contested encounter, the Knights finally broke the deadlock when Sai Sankhe showed good opportunism to score the opening goal in the 85th minute. Three minutes later, Sankhe scored again to seal Mumbai Knights’s victory, ensuring them the full three points too.

