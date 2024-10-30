SAI’s claims on state of JLN Stadium contradicts reality

“Around 70,000 people attended the concert over two days and the cleaning is already complete,” read the statement by SAI

SAI released this picture of a cleaned up JLN Stadium

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) released a statement on Monday claiming the readiness of the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, where two shows of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati music concert took place after social media videos showed the venue in disarray with piles of trash littered all around.

IANS visited the site on Tuesday, two days after the event took place, only to discover the ground was still in need of a thorough cleaning as the aftermath of the concert was still on full display.

The dismantling of the makeshift structure, close to the athletic track, used for the concert was still going on around 3 pm. The track around the ground, including the sand pit for the long jump, was littered and in need of dire work ahead of Punjab FC’s ISL clash against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday.

The state in which IANS found the stadium was in total contradiction to claims made by SAI, which manages all stadiums owned by the Central Government, on Monday night after the news of the poor condition of the stadium blew up on social media.

SAI had claimed on Monday night that the stadium was booked till October 28 and as per the contract the booking party had to leave the venue in the same condition as received.

“The organisers of Diljit Dosanjh’s concert had booked the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium till October 28, 2024 [Monday] for cleaning at full rental charges. SAI’s contract with the organisers clearly states that they will return the concert venue [JLN Stadium] to SAI in the same way that it was handed over to them.

“Around 70,000 people attended the concert over two days and the cleaning is already complete,” read the statement by SAI.

