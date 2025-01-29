Breaking News
Mumbai: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition
Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up
Mumbai: BMC drops underground aquarium plan for Mahalaxmi racecourse
Comprehensive water transport system on the cards for Mumbai, says State Transport Minister
Mumbai: Woman harassed for months by rejected suitor
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Santos prez tells Neymar its time to come home

Santos prez tells Neymar it’s ‘time to come home’

Updated on: 30 January,2025 06:31 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
AFP |

Top

“The time has come, Neymar. The time has come for you to return to your people. To your home, to our beloved club,” said Teixeira

Santos prez tells Neymar it’s ‘time to come home’

Neymar

Listen to this article
Santos prez tells Neymar it’s ‘time to come home’
x
00:00

Santos’ president told Brazilian superstar Neymar it was “time to return to [his] people” in a video published on social media on Tuesday. 


Club president Marcelo Teixeira took to Instagram to deliver the message to Neymar but did not officially confirm the 32-year-old’s return to the club where he first broke through in 2009. “The time has come, Neymar. The time has come for you to return to your people. To your home, to our beloved club,” said Teixeira. 


“What a pain it is to pack,” joked Neymar on his Instagram account on Tuesday, prior to Teixeira’s statement. Neymar’s contract with Saudi side Al Hilal was terminated by mutual consent on Monday, bringing to an end an injury-plagued 18-month stint in Riyadh. The former Barcelona and PSG forward played just seven matches for the club after joining in August 2023. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

neymar football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK