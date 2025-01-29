“The time has come, Neymar. The time has come for you to return to your people. To your home, to our beloved club,” said Teixeira

Neymar

Listen to this article Santos prez tells Neymar it’s ‘time to come home’ x 00:00

Santos’ president told Brazilian superstar Neymar it was “time to return to [his] people” in a video published on social media on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Club president Marcelo Teixeira took to Instagram to deliver the message to Neymar but did not officially confirm the 32-year-old’s return to the club where he first broke through in 2009. “The time has come, Neymar. The time has come for you to return to your people. To your home, to our beloved club,” said Teixeira.

“What a pain it is to pack,” joked Neymar on his Instagram account on Tuesday, prior to Teixeira’s statement. Neymar’s contract with Saudi side Al Hilal was terminated by mutual consent on Monday, bringing to an end an injury-plagued 18-month stint in Riyadh. The former Barcelona and PSG forward played just seven matches for the club after joining in August 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever