Sanvi Chaube's five-star show gives Lilavati Div-II title

The victorious Lilavati Podar High School girls U-12 team with their MSSA Division-II trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Sanvi Chaube, 10, stole the thunder, scoring five goals as Lilavati Podar HS (Santacruz) beat JB Petit HS (Fort) 8-0 in the girls’ U-12 Division-II final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Friday.

Sanvi was well-supported by teammate Harshita Singh, who chipped in with three goals to complete the win.

The young Lilavati Podar striker Sanvi, a natural talent, showed excellent ball control and great dribbling skills as she outsmarted the rival defenders to score at regular intervals.

Sanvi struck the first goal in the opening minute before adding two more quick goals in the 13th and 14th minutes. Harshita then netted twice (18th, 19th mins) to give Lilavati Podar a healthy 5-0 lead at half-time. In the second half, Sanvi netted a brace (25th, 40th mins), while Harshita completed her hat-trick.

Earlier, in the third-place match, skipper Vaishnavi Chettiar scored a hat-trick while Angel Muntode added two goals as Canossa HS (Andheri) beat DG Khetan International (Malad) 5-0.

