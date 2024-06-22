However, Schick reprised his Euro 2020 goalscoring heroics with an improvised finish to leave honours even at the end of a pulsating clash

Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick celebrates scoring against Georgia in Hamburg on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Schick saves Czechs in Euro draw against gutsy Georgia x 00:00

Patrik Schick chested home to earn the Czech Republic a 1-1 draw against debutants Georgia on Saturday in an entertaining match, but it leaves both teams in a tricky spot in Euro 2024 Group F.

They have a point each ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal facing Turkey later on, as the top two clash having already beaten the Czechs and Georgia respectively.

Georgia coach Willy Sagnol said his players’ disappointment at their opening defeat showed how far his team has come, and they gave everything in Hamburg to earn their first Euros point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili made a string of superb saves to keep his team in the game and they took the lead just before the break through Georges Mikautadze’s penalty.

However, Schick reprised his Euro 2020 goalscoring heroics with an improvised finish to leave honours even at the end of a pulsating clash.

Georgia’s key attacking duo Mikautadze and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both needed medical treatment in the warm-up but were able to start the match.

They pressed with fury from the off but it was Ivan Hasek’s Czech side who carved out the first clear chances and were more dangerous throughout. Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili made fine early saves to deny Adam Hlozek and then Schick on a busy afternoon.

Georgia wanted a penalty when Zuriko Davitashvili fell under pressure from Ladislav Krejci, but their appeals were waved away. After both sides were beaten in their opening matches, they were under pressure to take three points at the Volksparkstadion, leading to a entertaining end-to-end game.

In their thrilling opening defeat by Turkey Georgia’s fans were outnumbered, but here they were in the majority and every time Napoli winger Kvaratskhelia got the ball in opposition territory they began to roar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever