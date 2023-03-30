Scott McTominay: These are the nights you remember as a player

Steve Clarke’s Scotland won their opening match in Group but usurped that result with a stunning performance against three-time European champions Spain. It was their first victory over Spain since 1984 and probably their best result since beating France in 2007

Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates scoring against Spain. Pic/Getty Images

Scott McTominay scored twice as Scotland claimed a famous 2-0 victory over Spain at Hampden Park in Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday, while Croatia won in Turkey.

Manager’s inspiring words

“The manager said before getting on the bus for the stadium: ‘This is your chance to create a legacy as a Scotland player’,” said McTominay. “These are the sort of nights in 20-30 years you remember as a player. When you watch back the game you say I was there. It’s what the game is about.”

Manchester United midfielder McTominay gave the hosts a dream start by slotting home Andrew Robertson’s cutback in the seventh minute. Ryan Christie went close to a second before Joselu, who scored twice on his debut against Norway at the weekend, hit the crossbar for Spain. Lyndon Dykes missed a golden chance to double the Scots’ advantage in first-half added time, but dinked the ball over the bar after racing through on goal. McTominay made no such mistake six minutes after the restart, though, drilling home a fine left-footed volley after excellent work from Kieran Tierney. Spain piled on late pressure but failed to create many clear-cut chances as Scotland held on to the delight of a raucous crowd in Glasgow. The loss is a serious early setback for new Spain coach Luis de la Fuente who took over from Luis Enrique following a World Cup last-16 exit to Morocco.

Croatia beat Turkey

World Cup semi-finalists Croatia eased to an impressive 2-0 win in Turkey to kickstart their Group D campaign after an opening draw with Wales.

