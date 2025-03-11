Breaking News
Scottish lads Ascend to clinch U-8 football title

Updated on: 11 March,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Bombay Scottish’s Nivaan Sohal made an immediate impact, scoring the opening goal in the very first minute

Scottish lads Ascend to clinch U-8 football title

The victorious Bombay Scottish Under-8 football team with their medals at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) defeated Ascend International School (BKC) 2-0 to clinch the MSSA boys under-8 inter-school football Knockout Cup at Azad Maidan on 
Monday.


Bombay Scottish’s Nivaan Sohal made an immediate impact, scoring the opening goal in the very first minute. The young striker struck a precise grounder into the bottom right corner, catching the Ascend International defence off guard. Seven minutes later, the Scottish lads extended their lead through Augustin D’Silva (eighth minute), who cleverly chipped the ball into the top left corner of the net. Ascend International attempted to regroup, but the Scottish defence made it difficult for them to create any clear cut opportunities.


After the break, Bombay Scottish switched their approach, focusing on controlling the tempo of the match and keeping ball possession to ensure the title was theirs quite comfortably in the end. Bombay Scottish coaches Suraj Thummar and Florian Pereira expressed their delight at the team’s success. “We are happy with this season’s results. There have been some ups and downs, but overall we have done well this academic year,” said Pereira.

MSSA football sports news Mumbai sports Sports Update

