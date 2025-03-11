Bombay Scottish’s Nivaan Sohal made an immediate impact, scoring the opening goal in the very first minute

The victorious Bombay Scottish Under-8 football team with their medals at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Scottish lads Ascend to clinch U-8 football title x 00:00

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) defeated Ascend International School (BKC) 2-0 to clinch the MSSA boys under-8 inter-school football Knockout Cup at Azad Maidan on

Monday.

Bombay Scottish’s Nivaan Sohal made an immediate impact, scoring the opening goal in the very first minute. The young striker struck a precise grounder into the bottom right corner, catching the Ascend International defence off guard. Seven minutes later, the Scottish lads extended their lead through Augustin D’Silva (eighth minute), who cleverly chipped the ball into the top left corner of the net. Ascend International attempted to regroup, but the Scottish defence made it difficult for them to create any clear cut opportunities.

After the break, Bombay Scottish switched their approach, focusing on controlling the tempo of the match and keeping ball possession to ensure the title was theirs quite comfortably in the end. Bombay Scottish coaches Suraj Thummar and Florian Pereira expressed their delight at the team’s success. “We are happy with this season’s results. There have been some ups and downs, but overall we have done well this academic year,” said Pereira.