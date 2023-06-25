Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Messi said earlier this month he was moving to Miami and he will now be reunited with his former Barca teammate Busquets

Inter Miami announced on Friday they are signing former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets to team-up with Lionel Messi at the Major League football club.

Messi said earlier this month he was moving to Miami and he will now be reunited with his former Barca teammate Busquets.

Inter Miami tweeted heralding the arrival of the player. “Si, Busi” read the twitter post, referring to Busquets’s nickname. The tweet included quotes praising Busquets from several people in the game.

Busquets said in May that he would leave Barcelona in the summer at the end of his contract. He made 143 appearances for Spain before announcing his retirement from the team. Busquets has been a central part of Barcelona’s successes in the past 15 years, including nine Spanish league titles and three Champions League triumphs.



Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas said this week that the club expected to make between three to five new signings to join Messi. “We’ve been preparing our roster for Messi’s arrival in 2023, so we left an enormous amount of flexibility,” Mas told the Herald.

