Serie A Judge seeks more evidence in Juventus' McKennie racist abuse incident

Updated on: 27 August,2025 05:19 PM IST  |  Milan
AP , PTI |

Judge Gerardo Mastandrea said that, after reading a report from the Italian soccer federation prosecutor, he needs the prosecutor's office to send more details and identify who was responsible

Weston McKennie. Pic/AFP

The Italian league's judge requested more information on Tuesday before issuing a ruling over racist abuse directed at Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie shortly after a game against Parma. Juventus posted a statement on social media saying that the United States international, who is Black, was the target of "discriminatory racist remarks by individuals in the away section" while he was warming down with teammates on the field after the Serie A game.

Judge Gerardo Mastandrea said that, after reading a report from the Italian soccer federation prosecutor, he needs the prosecutor's office to send more details and identify who was responsible. The judge said Parma should collaborate during the identification process. Parma risks having its fans banned from away matches, or a partial stadium closure for home games. McKennie went on as a late substitute during Sunday's match in Turin, which Juventus won 2-0. Parma released a statement on Monday.



"Parma Calcio, in reference to the events that occurred last night after the match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, firmly condemns all forms of racism and discrimination, both on and off the pitch," it said. Cambiaso bannedJuventus midfielder Andrea Cambiaso was banned for two matches for hitting an opponent in the face during the same game, the Serie A judge ruled. Cambiaso will miss matches against Genoa and Inter Milan. Cambiaso earned a needless red card in the final minutes after going up together with Mathias Lovik for a high ball, and then reacting by shoving the Parma player before hitting him in the face.


