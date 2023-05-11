Sevilla’s Jose eyes ‘greatest’ success ahead of Juve tie

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 May,2023 08:35 AM IST  |  Madrid
IANS |

Top

Sevilla have lost just one of their last nine matches since Jose Luis Mendilibar took over as coach, and the former Osasuna and Eibar coach is now targeting the most significant title of his lengthy coaching career

Jose Luis Mendilibar. Pic/AFP

Sevilla head to Turin for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Juventus on Thursday, as the Spanish club aims to secure the title for an incredible 
seventh time. 


Sevilla have lost just one of their last nine matches since Jose Luis Mendilibar took over as coach, and the former Osasuna and Eibar coach is now targeting the most significant title of his lengthy coaching career.



“If we can get to the final, it will be my greatest achievement in football,” he said in an interview with UEFA.


sevilla juventus football sports news Sports Update

