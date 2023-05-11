Sevilla have lost just one of their last nine matches since Jose Luis Mendilibar took over as coach, and the former Osasuna and Eibar coach is now targeting the most significant title of his lengthy coaching career

Jose Luis Mendilibar. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Sevilla’s Jose eyes ‘greatest’ success ahead of Juve tie x 00:00

Sevilla head to Turin for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Juventus on Thursday, as the Spanish club aims to secure the title for an incredible

seventh time.

Sevilla have lost just one of their last nine matches since Jose Luis Mendilibar took over as coach, and the former Osasuna and Eibar coach is now targeting the most significant title of his lengthy coaching career.

“If we can get to the final, it will be my greatest achievement in football,” he said in an interview with UEFA.

