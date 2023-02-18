Shakira reportedly 'considering tell-all interview' to share details of split with Pique

Colombian singer set for tell-all interview on her split from football star Gerard Pique

Shakira

Colombian singer Shakira is reportedly ready to share details of her split from former footballer Gerard Pique. According to Spanish newspaper, 20 minutos, the Hips Don’t Lie singer will give a TV interview which will be shot outside Spain.



Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti

The former couple are at loggerheads over the custody of their sons Milan, 10, Sasha, seven and their Barcelona mansion. Pique, 35, is currently living with Clara Chia Marti, 23, whom it is alleged that he cheated on Shakira with.

The pair made their relationship official on Instagram to avoid the backlash following the release of Shakira’s latest track. Shakira’s song includes lyrics like: “I’m too big for you, that’s why you’re with someone just like you. I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”