Shakira, Gerard Pique’s custody deal paves way for her Miami move

On Wednesday, Shakira and Pique released a signed statement following a marathon 12-hour meeting with their lawyers which ended in the early hours

Shakira and Gerard Pique

Colombian singer Shakira will relocate to Miami with her and football star Gerard Pique’s sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, early next year. The couple have signed a child custody agreement which will help them avoid clashing in court. On Wednesday, Shakira and Pique released a signed statement following a marathon 12-hour meeting with their lawyers which ended in the early hours.

“We have signed an agreement that guarantees the welfare of our children and that will be ratified in court as part of a mere formal procedure, Our sole objective is to provide them with the utmost security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected. We appreciate the interest shown and hope that the children can continue with their lives with the necessary privacy in a safe and calm environment,” they said in the statement.

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported: “Milan and Sasha will go with Shakira to Miami. The children will spend Christmas in Barcelona but as soon as 2023 begins the footballer will say goodbye. He will be able to see them whenever he wants.”

