×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Shakira Gerard Piques custody deal paves way for her Miami move

Shakira, Gerard Pique’s custody deal paves way for her Miami move

Updated on: 11 November,2022 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

On Wednesday, Shakira and Pique released a signed statement following a marathon 12-hour meeting with their lawyers which ended in the early hours

Shakira, Gerard Pique’s custody deal paves way for her Miami move

Shakira and Gerard Pique


Colombian singer Shakira will relocate to Miami with her and football star Gerard Pique’s sons  Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, early next year. The couple have signed a child custody agreement which will help them avoid clashing in court. On Wednesday, Shakira and Pique released a signed statement following a marathon 12-hour meeting with their lawyers which ended in the early hours.


Also read: Gerard Pique: I was born and will die in Barcelona



“We have signed an agreement that guarantees the welfare of our children and that will be ratified in court as part of a mere formal procedure,  Our sole objective is to provide them with the utmost security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected. We appreciate the interest shown and hope that the children can continue with their lives with the necessary privacy in a safe and calm environment,” they said in the statement.


Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported: “Milan and Sasha will go with Shakira to Miami. The children will spend Christmas in Barcelona but as soon as 2023 begins the footballer will say goodbye. He will be able to see them whenever he wants.”

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shakira miami sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK