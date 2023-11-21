Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Shocking to see India not in world football map Wenger

'Shocking to see India not in world football map': Wenger

Updated on: 21 November,2023 08:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

“I would say I was always fascinated by India. My target is to improve football in the world. And it is impossible that a country like India, 1.4 billion, is not on the football world map,” Wenger said

'Shocking to see India not in world football map': Wenger

Arsene Wenger. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
'Shocking to see India not in world football map': Wenger
x
00:00

Legendary coach Arsene Wenger says “it’s possible” to develop Indian football “in the very short time” and he cannot imagine the sport evolving without the involvement of the Asian country.


“I would say I was always fascinated by India. My target is to improve football in the world. And it is impossible that a country like India, 1.4 billion, is not on the football world map,” Wenger said.


Also Read: Indian football great Mohammed Habib passes away


“I believe you have huge assets, fantastic qualities that make me very optimistic about what you can do here. And with my team, we are really highly motivated to help this country develop in the game. I’m convinced that it’s possible in the very short term.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arsene wenger football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK