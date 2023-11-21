'Shocking to see India not in world football map': Wenger

“I would say I was always fascinated by India. My target is to improve football in the world. And it is impossible that a country like India, 1.4 billion, is not on the football world map,” Wenger said

Arsene Wenger. Pic/PTI

Legendary coach Arsene Wenger says “it’s possible” to develop Indian football “in the very short time” and he cannot imagine the sport evolving without the involvement of the Asian country.

“I would say I was always fascinated by India. My target is to improve football in the world. And it is impossible that a country like India, 1.4 billion, is not on the football world map,” Wenger said.

“I believe you have huge assets, fantastic qualities that make me very optimistic about what you can do here. And with my team, we are really highly motivated to help this country develop in the game. I’m convinced that it’s possible in the very short term.”

