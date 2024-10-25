Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Simeone questions penalty call as Lille stun Atletico 3 1 at home

Simeone questions penalty call as Lille stun Atletico 3-1 at home

Updated on: 25 October,2024 06:10 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

Top

The penalty was converted by Jonathan David in the 74th minute to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Simeone questions penalty call as Lille stun Atletico 3-1 at home

Diego Simeone

Listen to this article
Simeone questions penalty call as Lille stun Atletico 3-1 at home
x
00:00

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and his players were struggling to understand the penalty call that went against them in a 3-1 home loss to Lille in the Champions League. The penalty was converted by Jonathan David in the 74th minute to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. Lille went on to win 3-1 at the Metropolitano stadium on Wednesday.


The call came after a loose ball inside the area, with Atletico players saying that Italian referee Marco Guida made the decision after seeing a handball by midfielder Koke Resurreccion. Replays did not appear to show any touch by Koke’s hands or arms on the ball. It might have touched the hand of a Lille player instead.


It took several moments for the call to be confirmed. Guida did not go to the monitors to review the play. He did go to the sideline to show a yellow card to Simeone. “It wasn’t a penalty,” Simeone insisted. “We’ve been watching the replays, the referee must have made a mistake about what he saw, and those on the VAR weren’t able to help him.” It was the second loss in three Champions League matches this season for Atletico.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

madrid Atletico Madrid champions league uefa champions league

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK