Skipper Messi could skip Bolivia match due to fatigue

Updated on: 11 September,2023 08:56 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires
IANS

The 36-year-old was substituted late in Argentina’s 1-0 home victory over Ecuador on Thursday and underwent precautionary exams early on Friday, head coach Lionel Scaloni was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

Lionel Messi

Argentina captain Lionel Messi could miss his team’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia on Tuesday due to fatigue. The 36-year-old was substituted late in Argentina’s 1-0 home victory over Ecuador on Thursday and underwent precautionary exams early on Friday, head coach Lionel Scaloni was quoted as saying by Xinhua.


Also Read: Lionel Messi back as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off


While the results cleared Messi of any injury, Scaloni and his backroom staff are concerned by the forward’s heavy recent workload, according to media reports in the South American country. Messi has played 12 games in the past 48 days, having barely rested since joining Inter Miami on a free transfer in mid-July.


Newspaper Ole reported that Scaloni is considering several changes to his starting lineup for Tuesday’s match in the belief that younger players will better cope with La Paz’s 3,600-meter altitude.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

