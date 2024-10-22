Slot’s Liverpool on top again!

The Reds had not faced any of the top nine in the table in their opening seven league games of the season to give Slot a gentle start to the demanding task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp

Arne Slot said Liverpool rose to the challenge posed by a step up in opposition after beating Chelsea 2-1 to move back top of the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds had not faced any of the top nine in the table in their opening seven league games of the season to give Slot a gentle start to the demanding task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool did not have things all their own way at Anfield, but ground out another victory thanks to Mohamed Salah’s penalty and Curtis Jones’ second-half winner after Nicolas Jackson brought Chelsea level. “The better the teams you face the more you need to fight,” said Slot. “It helps if you play against a Chelsea, it is a big game and everyone feels it.”

