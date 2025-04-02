Liverpool boss Arne reveals he’s not affected by reports linking star defender Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid; insists team are focussing on tonight’s Everton clash

Liverpool’s Jarrell Quansah and Alexis Mac Allister (right) during a training session at the AXA Centre in Anfield on Monday ahead of their Premier League match against Everton. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Slot’s not sweating over Trent x 00:00

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says his team remain laser-focused on their English Premier League title challenge despite reports suggesting that defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a move to Real Madrid. The England defender has long been linked with a free transfer to the Bernabeu and talks between the 26-year-old and the Spanish giants are understood to be making progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arne Slot

However, Slot, whose team host local rivals Everton while holding a 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, said he was relaxed despite the ongoing speculation. “It’s a situation that has been there for eight or nine months now, so it doesn’t affect me at all,” the Dutch coach said. “We have never been focused on those talks, we have always been focused on what we have to do [to win the match at hand],” he added.

Also Read: IPL 2025, LSG vs PBKS: Prabhsimran, Shreyas' knocks help Punjab register victory by eight wickets

The English defender will not be available for the game due to an ankle injury. Liverpool’s match against Everton is their first outing since they lost the League Cup final to Newcastle, a result that followed a Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.



Trent Alexander-Arnold

“We are all very much looking forward to the nine upcoming games. The players are refreshed in my opinion. We played a final against a very good Newcastle team and the other game we defended really well against Paris Saint-Germain, but got beaten by a very, very good team,” Slot said.

Meanwhile, Slot will be back on the touchline in the Premier League after serving a two-match ban for the use of offensive language directed at the referee as chaotic scenes unfolded at the end of a 2-2 draw at Everton’s Goodison Park in February.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever