'Sometimes, I want to quit': Amorim on pressure at Man Utd

Updated on: 30 August,2025 09:08 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Ruben Amorim. Pic/AFP

Ruben Amorim admitted he has thought about quitting Manchester United as the under-fire boss revealed he sometimes ‘hates’ his players. 

The Portuguese coach’s revelations come after the Red Devils suffered an embarrassing first-round loss to fourth-tier Grimsby Town in an EFL Cup match on Wednesday. United had also lost their English Premier League season opener to Arsenal and then drew with Fulham, leaving them in 16th place.



“In that moment [after the loss to Grimsby], I was so frustrated, I was so annoyed. Sometimes, I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years. Sometimes I love my players, sometimes I hate them. I need to improve on not being so reactive,” said Amorim ahead of United’s games against Burnley. A win against the newly promoted side is vital as the Red Devils will then take on Manchester City and Chelsea, making Saturday’s fixture United’s best chance to win three points at least until the end of next month.


