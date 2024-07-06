Spain, a winning horse: De la Fuente after semis entry

Olmo was again crucial, in the 29th minute of extra time, laying on a perfect chip for Mikel Merino to head home

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente lavished praise on his young side after Friday’s 2-1 extra-time win over hosts Germany took them to the Euro semi-finals.

“This is a winning horse,” the 63-year-old manager said, adding: “I’m proud to coach players like this, players that are insatiable. They’re used to competing at the highest level and they have an opportunity to win the tournament.”

Spain took the lead early in the second half when Dani Olmo, who came on after eight minutes for the injured Pedri, turned in a pass from 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal.

Germany hit back however in the penultimate minute of regular time when Florian Wirtz blasted in a Joshua Kimmich knock-down to level the scores and send the match to extra time.

Olmo was again crucial, in the 29th minute of extra time, laying on a perfect chip for Mikel Merino to head home.

