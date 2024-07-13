Spain win is a priority for Olmo, not golden boot race with England’s Kane

“It’s an extra motivation, if there’s even room for that, but look, as long as we win, I don’t care if I score or if [Spain goalkeeper] Unai Simon does,” Olmo told reporters

Spain midfielder Dani Olmo. Pic/Getty Images; (right) Harry Kane

Spain playmaker Dani Olmo is vying for the Euro 2024 golden boot with England’s Harry Kane, but said Friday he doesn’t care about winning it as long as his team lifts the trophy.

Olmo and Kane are tied on three goals with four other players and if either score in the final on Sunday in Berlin they will likely claim the prize. However with Spain angling for a record fourth European Championship, Olmo said the team’s target was far more important than his own individual glory.

“It’s an extra motivation, if there’s even room for that, but look, as long as we win, I don’t care if I score or if [Spain goalkeeper] Unai Simon does,” Olmo told reporters.

“I don’t care at all, the important thing is winning the game, but I always have the objective of helping to chip in.”

Olmo has also created two goals for his teammates, but unlike in the past when that was used as a tie-breaker, the award will be shared by any players joint-top of the charts.

The RB Leipzig midfielder did not start the tournament as part of Spain coach Luis de la Fuente’s first choice side but made a strong impact off the bench when given the chance.

