Updated on: 28 June,2024 06:56 AM IST  |  Donaueschingen (Germany)
AFP |

Top

On the eve of the 2018 World Cup the Spanish football federation sacked coach Julen Lopetegui after Real Madrid announced he would take over following the tournament

Nacho Fernandez

Spain's Nacho hopes Saudi switch won't be a distraction
Spain defender Nacho Fernandez is hoping his move to Saudi Arabia from Real Madrid is no distraction from his country’s Euro 2024 challenge. 


Saudi club Al Qadsiah announced Nacho’s arrival on a two-year deal as a free agent on Thursday after leaving Champions League winners Madrid at the end of his 
contract. The 34-year-old won six Champions League titles among 26 trophies with Madrid and captained them in their European triumph at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund earlier in June.


On the eve of the 2018 World Cup the Spanish football federation sacked coach Julen Lopetegui after Real Madrid announced he would take over following the tournament. “This is not my goodbye from Real Madrid, it’s to clear up what’s happened and explain my decision,” Nacho told a news conference on Thursday. “I would have liked [my move] to be sorted out before, thankfully we won the three games and the team is focussed. These things don’t affect me in the games, I knew it for months and it’s made me enjoy things more... all we want is to focus on Georgia.”


Euro 2024 saudi arabia real madrid football sports news Sports Update

