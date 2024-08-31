Sterling joins Gunners; Man Utd sign Ugarte on deadline day

Meanwhile, Manchester United signed Uruguay defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain for an initial 50 million euros ($55.7 million) on Friday, with the transfer announced only in the final hour of the summer transfer window

Chelsea offloaded Raheem Sterling to Arsenal on loan and was set to replace him in its bloated squad with fellow winger Jadon Sancho in a loan from Manchester United to complete its latest overhaul in a dramatic final few hours of the summer transfer window.

The deal for Sterling was announced after the market officially shut in Britain at 2200 GMT (11 pm local time), with the Premier League having given the clubs involved extra time to complete the transactions. Sancho’s move to Chelsea was expected to be announced imminently. Chelsea failed, however, in its reported last-ditch attempt to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who had been linked all day with a move to either Stamford Bridge or to the Saudi Pro League but looked set to stay in Italy against his will.

Meanwhile, Manchester United signed Uruguay defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain for an initial 50 million euros ($55.7 million) on Friday, with the transfer announced only in the final hour of the summer transfer window.

Ugarte is United’s fifth signing of the window—after striker Joshua Zirkzee, center backs Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, and full back Noussair Mazraoui, and takes the club’s summer spending on new players to around $240 million.

A pair of Scotland midfielders—Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour—are headed to Napoli. McTominay joined on a fee of $33 million from Man United, where the midfielder had been since he was five.

United manager Erik ten Hag lamented the pressure that clubs are under to sell “homegrown” players—because of the good profit margin—amid the league’s financial regulations. Gilmour arrives from Brighton for a fee of about $20 million.

