Stimac slams refereeing

Updated on: 09 September,2023 09:35 AM IST  |  Chiang Mai (Thailand)
PTI

Top

A Sunil Chhetri-less India conceded a late goal off a debatable penalty to miss out on their first ever win over Iraq, who won the match 5-4 via penalty shootout on Thursday

Stimac slams refereeing

Igor Stimac. Pic/AFP

Stimac slams refereeing
India football team coach Igor Stimac has lashed out at the referee for “robbing” his side of victory in the semi-final of the King’s Cup against high-ranked Iraq here.


A Sunil Chhetri-less India conceded a late goal off a debatable penalty to miss out on their first ever win over Iraq, who won the match 5-4 via penalty shootout on Thursday. Taking to social media after India’s loss, Stimac praised his men’s performance, saying “a day will come when even the referee’s controversial decisions won’t be able to stop his team from winning.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


football sports sports news Sports Update

