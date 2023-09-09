Stimac slams refereeing

A Sunil Chhetri-less India conceded a late goal off a debatable penalty to miss out on their first ever win over Iraq, who won the match 5-4 via penalty shootout on Thursday

Igor Stimac. Pic/AFP

India football team coach Igor Stimac has lashed out at the referee for “robbing” his side of victory in the semi-final of the King’s Cup against high-ranked Iraq here.

A Sunil Chhetri-less India conceded a late goal off a debatable penalty to miss out on their first ever win over Iraq, who won the match 5-4 via penalty shootout on Thursday. Taking to social media after India’s loss, Stimac praised his men’s performance, saying “a day will come when even the referee’s controversial decisions won’t be able to stop his team from winning.”

