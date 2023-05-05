Breaking News
Substitute Gangte's last-minute strike helps India U-17 hold Real Madrid 3-3

Updated on: 05 May,2023 09:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

In the match on Wednesday night, Madrid took the lead in the 37th minute through Arevalo, but the Blue Colts only took a minute to level the score when Shashwat found the back of the net off a cross from skipper Korou, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) informed in a release on Thursday

Substitute Thanglalsoun Gangte scored in the last seconds of the match as the India U-17 boys continued their superb performance and played out a hard-fought 3-3 draw against Real Madrid U-17 in a training game in Madrid.


In the match on Wednesday night, Madrid took the lead in the 37th minute through Arevalo, but the Blue Colts only took a minute to level the score when Shashwat found the back of the net off a cross from skipper Korou, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) informed in a release on Thursday.


India surged into the lead when Ralte found the target three minutes after the break. But the home side scored two quick goals through A Sanchez. However, it was Gangte’s 90th-minute strike off a Korou cross that brought the equaliser.

