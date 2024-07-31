Tanish 'two the fore'

St Lawrence HS striker Mahadik scores brace in 4-0 win over St Dominic Savio High School; helps Kandivli side enter boys U-16 Div-I knockout stage

St Lawrence’s Tanish Mahadik (centre) tries to beat Dominic Savio goalkeeper David D’Mello at St Francis D’Assisi ground. Pics/Atul Kamble

St Lawrence High School (Kandivli) maintained their impressive winning form, handing St Dominic Savio High School (Andheri) a 4-0 defeat in a boys’ under-16 Group A match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivli, on Tuesday.

Industrious striker Tanish Mahadik, spearheading the St Lawrence attack, struck two goals and provided the assist for Aditya Mishra to tap home the third.

Rudra scores opener

Rudra Kotkar slotted in the first goal in the 10th minute which set the tone for St Lawrence to clinch their third successive win and progress to the knockout phase.

Dominic Savio goalkeeper David D’Mello did not get much support from his defenders, but stood tall and made some timely saves to prevent the rivals from winning by a bigger margin.

St Stanislaus’s Jordan Kamble

Jordan saves Stanislaus

Earlier, goalkeeper Jordan Kamble saved the day for St Stanislaus High School (Bandra), making some terrific saves that ensured his school shared honours with Don Bosco High School (Borivli) in a goalless draw in a Group C encounter. Exhibiting silver-quick reflexes, superb agility and alacrity, Jordan repeatedly came to his school’s rescue. His best efforts came towards the fag end of the match when he made two spectacular blocks. He saved a certain goal when he dived fully to his left to push away Dwayne Pereira’s rasping shot from the right, and a little later, he swiftly moved to his right to cover Reenesh Kotian’s snap attempt from inside the box, which ensured his citadel stayed intact and helped Stanislaus force a draw.

First win for St Paul’s

Don Bosco, who had defeated St Joseph’s (Wadala) and last year’s runners-up St Stanislaus, who had beaten St Paul’s (Dadar), have four points each. St Paul’s High School (Dadar) snatched their first win, defeating St Joseph’s 3-0 earlier in the day. Manthan Walke, Harshit Sawant, and Aryan Arvandlkar scored a goal each for the Dadar outfit. In the concluding group matches, Don Bosco meet St Paul’s and Stanislaus take on St Joseph’s on Thursday.