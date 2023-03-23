Breaking News
Maha: Mother kills 3-month-old daughter in Nashik, arrested
Mumbai reports 71 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 361
75-feet 'Statue of Knowledge' dedicated to Ambedkar to come up in Latur
NCP chief Sharad Pawar calls meeting of opposition leaders ahead of polls
Parts of Thane to face 24 hour water cut beginning March 24
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Thapa strikes as India beat Myanmar 1 0 in opener

Thapa strikes as India beat Myanmar 1-0 in opener

Updated on: 23 March,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mphal
PTI |

Top

The Blue Tigers finally found the breakthrough they were looking for during the injury time of the first half as Thapa latched on to a stray rebound inside the box and smashed it past the keeper from close range

Thapa strikes as India beat Myanmar 1-0 in opener

Anirudh Thapa


Anirudh Thapa struck in the added time of the first half to hand India a 1-0 win over Myanmar in the opening match of the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament, here on Wednesday. 


Indian wingers Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte looked lively from the start, as they made repeated inroads into the opposition third. India skipper Sunil Chhetri had an early look in, as he headed a cross by Thapa over the crossbar. The Blue Tigers finally found the breakthrough they were looking for during the injury time of the first half as Thapa latched on to a stray rebound inside the box and smashed it past the keeper from close range. 



Also Read: Can Mohun Bagan win the World Cup? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee thinks so


India thought they had added another goal to their tally with little over quarter of an hour of regulation time left when Chhetri poked in a Thapa cross, but he was ruled offside.  The India captain had a crack at the rival goal just minutes later, but it was saved by the keeper. Seconds before the final whistle, the Myanmar goal had a close shave when Suresh’s shot was saved by the custodian.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sunil Chhetri myanmar sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK