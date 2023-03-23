Thapa strikes as India beat Myanmar 1-0 in opener

The Blue Tigers finally found the breakthrough they were looking for during the injury time of the first half as Thapa latched on to a stray rebound inside the box and smashed it past the keeper from close range

Anirudh Thapa

Anirudh Thapa struck in the added time of the first half to hand India a 1-0 win over Myanmar in the opening match of the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament, here on Wednesday.

Indian wingers Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte looked lively from the start, as they made repeated inroads into the opposition third. India skipper Sunil Chhetri had an early look in, as he headed a cross by Thapa over the crossbar. The Blue Tigers finally found the breakthrough they were looking for during the injury time of the first half as Thapa latched on to a stray rebound inside the box and smashed it past the keeper from close range.

India thought they had added another goal to their tally with little over quarter of an hour of regulation time left when Chhetri poked in a Thapa cross, but he was ruled offside. The India captain had a crack at the rival goal just minutes later, but it was saved by the keeper. Seconds before the final whistle, the Myanmar goal had a close shave when Suresh’s shot was saved by the custodian.

