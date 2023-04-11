That’s in the past, Man

Ahead of tonight’s blockbuster quarter-final, Man City manager Pep unfazed over Bayern’s new coach Tuchel, whose Chelsea had beaten them in 2021 final

Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane and Daley Blind (right) during a training session in Munich yesterday. Pic/AFP

Pep Guardiola is relishing the chance to pit his wits against Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel as the Manchester City boss looks to avenge his team’s 2021 Champions League final defeat at the German’s hands.

Intriguing tactical battle

City host Bayern in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday. It will be an intriguing tactical battle between two of the world’s top managers, with Guardiola coming face to face with Tuchel two years after the German won their Champions League final showdown. Tuchel was in charge of Chelsea when they beat City 1-0 in the final in Porto two years ago. With Tuchel having recently taken charge of Bayern after being sacked by Chelsea in September, Guardiola has a chance for revenge over the two-legged tie.

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel

“I was sad, but I congratulated him and Chelsea for the victory. It happened,” Guardiola told reporters on Monday.

“We try again. Defeats and victories stick at the same level. I don’t pay attention to what happened in the past. I reviewed the game a month ago and it was not as bad as I thought.”

Difficult proposition

On locking horns with Tuchel, Guardiola added: “It would have been difficult with Julian Nagelsmann and also will be difficult against Tuchel.

“I don’t pay much attention [on the opposition]... more attention on my team.”

