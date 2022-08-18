The media is telling lies: Cristiano Ronaldo on his Old Trafford future

Cristiano Ronaldo lashes out at false reports on Man Utd future; says fans will know truth in couple of weeks

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at the “lies” surrounding reports about his future at Manchester United. The Portugal forward missed United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia due to personal reasons as speculation swirled over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford.

It has been reported Ronaldo wants to play Champions League football, but United maintain the 37-year-old is not for sale and remains an integral part of the plans of new boss Erik ten Hag.

That Brentford defeat

The former Real Madrid star played the full 90 minutes of United’s 0-4 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, which left them bottom of the Premier League. In a reply to a fan account on Instagram that referred to a report linking the United frontman to Atletico Madrid, Ronaldo said fans would “know the truth” in a couple of weeks, adding: “The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only five were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”

Red Devils host Liverpool

Manchester United will seek to kickstart their Premier League campaign when they host fierce rivals Liverpool on Monday. United’s owners, the Glazer family, have come under fire following the team’s terrible start. Former United defender Gary Neville has warned the club could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League if they do not address their “horror story” recruitment strategy.

Police caution Ron for allegedly smashing fan’s phone

Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by British police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand at a match last season. The 37-year-old was interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident at Goodison Park on April 9.

