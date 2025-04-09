Breaking News
There’s no such thing as favourites: PSG coach on Villa clash

Updated on: 09 April,2025 07:43 AM IST  |  Paris
Enrique is bracing himself for a tactical headache against a Villa side coached by Spanish countryman Unai Emery

PSG’s Bradley Barcola (left) in training yesterday. Pic/AFP

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique shrugged off talk of his side being the favourites against Aston Villa ahead of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.


“People said we had no chance against Liverpool [in the Round-of-16], so in my mind there is no such thing as favourites,” Luis Enrique said at a news conference on Tuesday. 


“It’s a very open and difficult match for both sides. I know it will be intense,” he added.

Enrique is bracing himself for a tactical headache against a Villa side coached by Spanish countryman Unai Emery.

“Their strong point is their versatility, so it’s hard to figure out how they’re going to play. They can play with a low block [and] they bring the ball out brilliantly,” he said. 

“Their biggest strength is how they attack from the back and reach the second line of attack quickly,” he added.

uefa champions league Paris St Germain football sports news Sports Update

