There’s no such thing as favourites: PSG coach on Villa clash

PSG’s Bradley Barcola (left) in training yesterday. Pic/AFP

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique shrugged off talk of his side being the favourites against Aston Villa ahead of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

“People said we had no chance against Liverpool [in the Round-of-16], so in my mind there is no such thing as favourites,” Luis Enrique said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique

“It’s a very open and difficult match for both sides. I know it will be intense,” he added.

Enrique is bracing himself for a tactical headache against a Villa side coached by Spanish countryman Unai Emery.

“Their strong point is their versatility, so it’s hard to figure out how they’re going to play. They can play with a low block [and] they bring the ball out brilliantly,” he said.

“Their biggest strength is how they attack from the back and reach the second line of attack quickly,” he added.

