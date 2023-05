Arsenal has already secured a return to the Champions League after a six-year absence but let control of the Premier League title race slip out of their hands with a painful 4-1 beating at Manchester City last week

Mikel Arteta Pic:AFP

Listen to this article ‘This is not over’: Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal can still win Premier League x 00:00

Arsenal is not satisfied with just qualifying for the Champions League and is still fighting for the Premier League title, manager Mikel Arteta insisted Monday.

Arsenal has already secured a return to the Champions League after a six-year absence but let control of the Premier League title race slip out of their hands with a painful 4-1 beating at Manchester City last week.

Also Read: Refereeing error casts pall over Bundesliga race, no help from VAR

City is now a big favorite to defend its title, but Arteta said the loss hasn't diminished his players' ambitions.

That is the mentality that we need and that is what I love more the last few days, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said ahead of Tuesday's home game against Chelsea. We are still not satisfied, we are still upset and we want more."

With five games left for Arsenal and six for Man City, Arteta insisted a lot of things are going to happen still in a title race that many have already called for Pep Guardiola's team.

City now tops the table again after winning 2-1 at Fulham on Sunday to move one point clear of Arsenal, which is on a four-game winless run. Guardiola's team also has played one game fewer.

Arsenal has led the standings for 247 nights this season and can add one more Tuesday with a win against fast-falling Chelsea, which has just two points from six league games.

This is what I want. Win tomorrow and be at the top, Arteta said. Great, we are in the Champions League and everybody is still unsatisfied with the situation. This is what we need if we want to move forward as a club and as a team. What we have to do is forget about what happened last week, learn from it and move on into the next game.

Arteta also confirmed that center back William Saliba will be absent again Tuesday because of a back injury.

Man City will seek a ninth straight league win Wednesday at home against West Ham.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever