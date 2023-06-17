‘Thrilled with my year’: Rodri after Manchester City's Treble win

Spain’s WC star Rodri, who helped City clinch Champions League treble, is on cloud nine after beating Euro champs Italy 2-1 in Nations League semi-final

Spain’s Joselu and Rodri celebrate their win over Italy at the FC Twente Stadium in the Netherlands on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Another weekend, another European final for Rodri. The midfielder whose goal in Istanbul secured Manchester City’s first Champions League title on Saturday played another key role as Spain beat European champion Italy 2-1 on Thursday to advance to the Nations League final against Luka Modric’s Croatia

on Sunday.

“I’m thrilled with my year,” Rodri said. “It’s been a huge effort, with the World Cup and winning the historic treble with Manchester City and now we’re in the [Nations League] final.”

Luis de la Fuente

With extra time looming, Rodri’s deflected shot fell to substitute Joselu in the 88th minute and the Espanyol striker—who was only just onside—turned in the winner from close range at FC Twente Stadium.

No celebration from Rodri

“I didn’t actually celebrate too much because I wasn’t sure it would count,” Rodri said. “Joselu got into the space. He scored a really important goal for us.”

It is a second chance for Spain, which reached the Nations League final in 2021, beating Italy in the semifinals, before losing to France.

It also was a turnaround in fortunes for Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, who replaced Luis Enrique after the World Cup in Qatar. He entered the match under pressure after his first two matches in charge were a hard-fought victory against a Norway team missing Erling Haaland and a 2-0 loss to Scotland.

“We just needed time,” he said. “I’ve always said that this is a process and it takes time to establish ideas. It takes time in training. We were unlucky that day.”

Spain had opened the scoring in the third minute when veteran Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci was tackled by Gavi and dispossessed by Yeremy Pino, who then calmly fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma for his second international goal.

Also Read: It was written in the stars: Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's Champions League win

Immobile strikes back

But Ciro Immobile hit back quickly for Italy, converting an 11th-minute penalty after Nicolo Zaniolo hit a powerful shot that hit the arm of France-born Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand, who was making his debut for La Roja.

Spain takes on Croatia in Rotterdam on Sunday in the final while Italy will face hosts, The Netherlands, in the third-fourth match also in Enschede.

Davide Frattesi thought he had put Italy ahead in the 22nd minute after running onto a long pass by Jorginho and slotting a low shot through the legs of Unai Simon, but the effort was ruled offside.

The crowd at FC Twente stadium in the eastern Dutch city of Enschede was far quieter than the raucous Croatia supporters who roared their side to a 4-2 victory over hosts, The Netherlands. The exception was Spain fans often calling on Rodri to shoot. They got their wish in the 88th minute when his effort set up the winner.

